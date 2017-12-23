SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Tivity Health Inc ( NASDAQ:TVTY ) opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,414.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tivity Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.95 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, CAO Glenn Hargreaves sold 5,805 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $262,095.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conan Laughlin sold 120,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $5,702,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,405,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

