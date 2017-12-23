SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $202,000 in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.59 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

WARNING: "SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $202,000 in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB)" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services.

