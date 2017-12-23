SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 937,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 368,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 424,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 392,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ CSTE) opened at $22.20 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.33, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Caesarstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

