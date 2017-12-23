SEGRO (SGRO) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 560 ($7.54) to GBX 620 ($8.34) in a report published on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 6th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.81) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.80) to GBX 640 ($8.61) in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.20) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.27) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 543.67 ($7.32).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO (SGRO) traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 577 ($7.77). 945,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $5,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 848.53. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 422 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 581 ($7.82).

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/segro-sgro-given-new-gbx-620-price-target-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

About SEGRO

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.