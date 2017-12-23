Secureworks (SCWX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Secureworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Secureworks from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Secureworks (SCWX) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. 44,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,530. The firm has a market cap of $772.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.31. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $117.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

