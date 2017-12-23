Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDEV. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $22.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV ) opened at $20.14 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 88.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 128,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/seaport-global-securities-research-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev.html.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.