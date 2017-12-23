Sealed Air (SEE) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of Sealed Air (SEE) traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,000. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,930.00, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $271,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $146,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

