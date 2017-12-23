Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,918 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of LogMeIn worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) opened at $114.10 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,953.32, a P/E ratio of 1,037.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 909.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on LogMeIn from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In other news, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $135,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

