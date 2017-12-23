Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,847 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of CommVault Systems worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, UBS cut CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVLT ) opened at $52.30 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). CommVault Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Carolan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $452,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

