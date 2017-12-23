Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (SDP) traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 4.60 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 45,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 and a P/E ratio of 5.12. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 477 ($6.42).

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

