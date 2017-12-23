Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 280,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $909.28, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.73 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $63,462.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,759.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $250,226.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $654,919 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/schnitzer-steel-industries-schn-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.