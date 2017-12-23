ScanSource (SCSC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of ScanSource (SCSC) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 131,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,984. The stock has a market cap of $897.28, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $924.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $601,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $238,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,321 shares of company stock worth $3,588,984. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ScanSource by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

