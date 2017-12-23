ScanSource (SCSC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.
Shares of ScanSource (SCSC) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 131,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,984. The stock has a market cap of $897.28, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $45.35.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $601,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $238,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,321 shares of company stock worth $3,588,984. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ScanSource by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.
