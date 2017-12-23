Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 1,318,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,705. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $3,572.21, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 38,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,956.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,167 shares of company stock worth $1,497,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

