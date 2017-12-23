Santander Upgrades TIM Participacoes (TSU) to “Buy”

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

TIM Participacoes (TSU) opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9,228.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

