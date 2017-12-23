Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$236.00” Price Target for FedEx (FDX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $236.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,017.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FedEx has a 52 week low of $182.89 and a 52 week high of $255.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that FedEx will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $897,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total transaction of $995,398.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,892,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,036. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 118.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

