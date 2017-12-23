Sanders Capital LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Pfizer worth $686,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $1,327,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,420.00, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 78.53%.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

