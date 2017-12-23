Samuel E. Eckart Sells 200 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $11,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,732.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.11. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. ZPR Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 6,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,178.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,055,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,035,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for First Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

