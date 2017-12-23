Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Akorn were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter worth about $31,585,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 133.1% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 77,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akorn alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Tambi sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $503,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,007.26, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/russell-investments-group-ltd-lowers-holdings-in-akorn-inc-akrx.html.

Akorn Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.