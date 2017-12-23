Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of PC Connection worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $30,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,570.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $155,864.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ CNXN) opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.42, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. PC Connection had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $729.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments.

