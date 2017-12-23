Royce & Associates LP Invests $892,000 in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter.

KE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

