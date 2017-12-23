Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,619.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Heron Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ HRTX ) opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,132.76, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.13. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.89% and a negative return on equity of 385.11%. research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

