Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Chevron (CVX)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237,079.84, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Chevron’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,766,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $145,022.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Chevron (CVX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-110-00-price-target-for-chevron-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.