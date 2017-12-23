Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for John Wood Group (WG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 800 ($10.77) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut John Wood Group to an add rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Numis Securities cut John Wood Group to an add rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.42) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.78) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 965 ($12.99) to GBX 835 ($11.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 799.19 ($10.76).

John Wood Group (LON:WG) opened at GBX 648 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,360.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,400.00. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 553 ($7.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($12.23).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.61), for a total value of £47,231.10 ($63,568.10). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,694.85 ($10,356.46).

