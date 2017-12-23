Rogers (ROG) PT Raised to $180.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Rogers (NYSE ROG) traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.60. 59,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,957.71, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Rogers has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.16 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Rogers’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $298,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $234,948.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,254. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rogers by 7,101.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

