Robert Greenberg Sells 500,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 500,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $18,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE SKX) opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,955.30, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,543,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,260 shares during the last quarter. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,285,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 162,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

