Reviewing Patrick Industries (PATK) and PGT Innovations (PGTI)

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PGT Innovations and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $458.55 million 1.77 $23.74 million $0.46 35.54 Patrick Industries $1.22 billion 1.42 $55.57 million $2.91 23.56

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PGT Innovations. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PGT Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 4.87% 19.02% 6.02% Patrick Industries 4.73% 24.60% 11.00%

Volatility and Risk

PGT Innovations has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PGT Innovations and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 2 5 0 2.71 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

PGT Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $64.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Given PGT Innovations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PGT Innovations is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of PGT Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of PGT Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Patrick Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc., formerly PGT, Inc., is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida. PGT Custom Windows + Doors is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant glass products. The Company’s manufacturing, glass plant, and delivery facilities are located in North Venice, Florida. WinDoor serves five-star resorts, luxury high-rise condominiums and mansions along the United States coastline. WinDoor’s aluminum and vinyl products come in an array of expansive sizes, custom colors, and configurations. WinDoor manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Orlando, Florida.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing and Distribution. It manufactures a range of products, which include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass and plastic component products including front and rear caps and marine helms, interior passage doors, RV painting, and slotwall panels and components, among others.

