Reviewing Leaf Group (LFGR) & Yirendai (YRD)

Leaf Group (NYSE: LFGR) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both internet services – nec companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Leaf Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 7.82, suggesting that its share price is 682% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leaf Group and Yirendai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $113.45 million 1.72 -$2.01 million ($1.59) -5.88 Yirendai $466.37 million 5.51 $160.79 million $3.15 13.65

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group. Leaf Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yirendai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -25.98% -44.59% -34.40% Yirendai 27.09% 70.10% 29.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Yirendai 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leaf Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Yirendai has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Yirendai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Dividends

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Leaf Group does not pay a dividend. Yirendai pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yirendai beats Leaf Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Heng Cheng). Heng Cheng operates its Website, www.yirendai.com, and has an Internet content provider (ICP) license as an Internet information provider. Its online marketplace facilitates standard loan products, express loan products and vertical loan products to borrowers. Uses for these loan products include home remodels, durable good purchases, travel and continuing education. Its online marketplace provides investors with various investing tools, such as automated investing tool and self-directed investing tool. It maintains a secondary loan market on its marketplace where investors can transfer the loans they hold prior to maturity at the fair value of the remaining loans.

