Reviewing Franklin Financial Network (FSB) and Its Rivals

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE: FSB) is one of 72 public companies in the “Banks – NEC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Financial Network to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Financial Network and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network 0 4 1 0 2.20 Franklin Financial Network Competitors 92 447 401 14 2.35

Franklin Financial Network currently has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. As a group, “Banks – NEC” companies have a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Network and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network $115.05 million $28.05 million 13.81 Franklin Financial Network Competitors $392.42 million $77.96 million 42.73

Franklin Financial Network’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network. Franklin Financial Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Banks – NEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Network and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network 23.70% 11.48% 0.98% Franklin Financial Network Competitors 18.42% 8.30% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network competitors beat Franklin Financial Network on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 12 branches in Williamson and Rutherford counties and a loan production office within the Nashville metropolitan area. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including construction and land development loans, commercial loans and residential loans; commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio consists of both securities classified as available-for-sale and securities classified as held-to-maturity. The Company’s primary sources of funds include deposits.

