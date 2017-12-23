Regal Beloit (RBC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Regal Beloit (RBC) opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 110,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

