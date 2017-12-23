Red Hat’s (RHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.15.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. 1,398,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,210. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,952.60, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $349,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,133.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $3,926,377 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 6.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,071 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 14,837.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,195 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 91.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

