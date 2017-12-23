Red Hat’s (RHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.15.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. 1,398,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,210. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,952.60, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $349,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,133.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $3,926,377 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 6.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,071 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 14,837.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,195 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 91.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
