Quorum Health (QHC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

QHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quorum Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 278,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 7.53. Quorum Health has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

In related news, SVP Shaheed Koury purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Quorum Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Quorum Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

