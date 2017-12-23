Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“QTNA was our top pick in 2017. Despite strong long- term prospects, in our opinion, QTNA shares declined 37% YTD vs. a 26% increase in the Nasdaq Composite Index, reflecting a delay in the ramp of Comcast’s xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates QTNA’s 10Gbps 802.11ac Wave 3 solution and order lumpiness at AT&T/DirecTV, the company’s largest customer, that meaningfully impacted 4Q17 revenue. We believe both factors will prove temporary and we remain confident in QTNA’s long-term prospects. Accordingly, we are keeping QTNA as our top pick for 2018. Trading at an EV of only 1.3x expected 2019 sales vs. a median of 3.3x for its closest peers, we believe QTNA shares are undervalued. As revenue recovers from a weak 4Q17, we expect QTNA’s valuation multiple should expand. Our $20 PT is based on an EV of 2.5x 2019 estimated sales.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QTNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Quantenna Communications to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Quantenna Communications from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Quantenna Communications ( NASDAQ QTNA ) traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 257,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,104. The company has a market cap of $409.27, a P/E ratio of 287.32 and a beta of 3.75. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $47,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lionel Bonnot sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,699 shares of company stock worth $1,327,659. Corporate insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 305,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 54.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 90.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 243,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/quantenna-communications-qtna-receives-buy-rating-from-needham-company-llc.html.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.