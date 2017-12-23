QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,714,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,446,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,077,848,000 after purchasing an additional 499,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,132,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $835,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,176 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $537,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,413 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $59,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $824,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $521,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.02.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95,231.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

