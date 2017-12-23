Q4 2017 Earnings Forecast for Prologis Inc Issued By KeyCorp (PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2017 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $531.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.68 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 68.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Prologis (NYSE PLD) opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,526.48, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Prologis has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $999,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $3,064,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $5,584,357 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

