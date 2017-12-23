Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Boosted by Analyst

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

STI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE STI) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 2,325,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,883. The company has a market cap of $31,203.98, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $66.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $240,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle P. Legg sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $72,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 485,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

