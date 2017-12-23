Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pzena Investment Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7774056010753 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE PZN) opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.33, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors.

