Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO Purchases $2,804,382.09 in Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry purchased 408,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $2,804,382.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,870,847 shares in the company, valued at $205,212,718.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,508.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. UBS upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 767,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 143,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

