Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Proactis’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Proactis (PHD) remained flat at $GBX 171.50 ($2.31) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,339. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,430.00. Proactis has a 1-year low of GBX 148.51 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.99 ($2.73).

Get Proactis alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Proactis in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Sykes bought 16,500 shares of Proactis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,575 ($34,421.27). Also, insider Rodney Potts bought 6,112 shares of Proactis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £9,962.56 ($13,408.56). Insiders bought a total of 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,906 in the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Proactis Holdings Plc (PHD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/proactis-holdings-plc-phd-announces-dividend-of-gbx-1-40.html.

About Proactis

PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.