Presidio (PSDO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Presidio from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on Presidio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Presidio in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Presidio alerts:

Presidio (PSDO) traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,196. Presidio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,740.00 and a PE ratio of 134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $125,212,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Presidio by 802.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Presidio (PSDO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/presidio-psdo-raised-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.