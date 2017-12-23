Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Director William J. Gresham, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $20,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at $615,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE APTS) traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 290,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $748.52, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.86 million. analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings.

