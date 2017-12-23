Plug Power (PLUG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.9863960455541 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of Plug Power ( NASDAQ PLUG ) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.91, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a negative net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

