Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on APC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.52.
Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28,960.00, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.38. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $72.32.
Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.
