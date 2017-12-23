Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Get Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn ( PPSI ) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -856.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/pioneer-pwr-sol-cmn-ppsi-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.