Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/pioneer-pwr-sol-cmn-ppsi-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.
About Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).
