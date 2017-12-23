Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

News coverage about Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.341385151991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,953. Pioneer Municipal High has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a diversified, open-ended management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide reasonable income and capital growth. The Fund offers four classes of shares designated as Class A, Class C, Class R and Class Y shares. Each class of shares represents an interest in the same portfolio of investments of the Fund and has identical rights (based on relative net asset values) to assets and liquidation proceeds.

