Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNFP. Hilliard Lyons lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,238.52, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $71.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.13 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $193,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,921.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 17,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,194,606.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 149.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

