Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 11.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $243,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $135.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.23.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE PM) opened at $104.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.97 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162,540.00, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

