Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $4.83 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 399,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 121,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $361,246.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,757.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $97,635.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies Co. ( NYSE UTX ) opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101,418.38, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $127.89.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.66%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

