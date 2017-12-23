Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JOUL. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.18) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.25 ($4.34).

Get Joules Group alerts:

Shares of Joules Group (JOUL) opened at GBX 265 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.85 and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. Joules Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.66 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.34).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Joules Group (JOUL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-joules-group-joul.html.

In related news, insider Jill C. Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,935.40). Also, insider Marc Simon Dench acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £24,910 ($33,526.24).

About Joules Group

Joules Group PLC is engaged in the design and sale of lifestyle clothing, related accessories and a homeware range, through the multi-channel business structure embracing retail stores, e-commerce, county shows and events and wholesale. The Company has three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment includes sales and costs relevant to Stores, E-commerce, Shows and Franchises.

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.