Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Joules Group (JOUL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JOUL. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.18) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.25 ($4.34).
Shares of Joules Group (JOUL) opened at GBX 265 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.85 and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. Joules Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.66 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.34).
About Joules Group
Joules Group PLC is engaged in the design and sale of lifestyle clothing, related accessories and a homeware range, through the multi-channel business structure embracing retail stores, e-commerce, county shows and events and wholesale. The Company has three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment includes sales and costs relevant to Stores, E-commerce, Shows and Franchises.
