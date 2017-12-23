Pearson (PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Pearson ( PSO ) traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 118,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7,880.00, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pearson by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 312.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 70,982 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Pearson by 33.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

