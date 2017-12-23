Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,425 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 159.3% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 285,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Paychex, Inc. ( NASDAQ PAYX ) opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24,865.58, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $70.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 43.01%. Paychex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 11,155 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $703,545.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,395 shares of company stock worth $5,914,383. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/paychex-inc-payx-shares-sold-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.